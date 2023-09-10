Glo Wins Big At Consumer Value Awards

The giant strides of digital services company, Globacom, in the nation's telecoms industry were recognized on Thursday at the 2nd edition of the annual Consumer Value Awards, where the company emerged winner in two major categories.

Globacom which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary carted home "Best Value for money Telecommunication Service of the Year 2023" and "Best Value for Money Data & ISP Brand of the Year 2023" at the event held at Radisson Blu Hotels, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Akonte Ekine, Managing Director of Brand Xchange, the convener, stated that Consumer Value Awards is a prestigious online periodic award aimed at creating awareness for the rights of consumers and promoting brand excellence in the country. Winners are determined by consumers in an online vote conducted by Brand Xchange.

"Globacom emerged as "Best Value for money Telecommunication Service of the Year 2023" and "Best Value for Money Data & ISP Brand of the Year 2023", after polling a total of 56% and 53% of the votes by consumers, showing the level of acceptability of the brand across the country. Glo and other winners have shown relentless commitment to consumer- centricity", Mr. Ekine explained. Globacom's Head of Enterprise Business, Zakari Usman who received the awards on behalf of the company, thanked Nigerians for voting for Glo, describing the honour as a very apt 20th anniversary gift from Nigerians. He assured them that the company would continue to deliver quality services and unequalled benefits to its subscribers.

"The Glo brand had in the last 20 years of operation shown its commitment to innovative service delivery, excellent customer experience and empowerment of Nigerians. We will continue to delight Nigerians with our customer-centric product and services", he added.

The event had in attendance top personalities from the public and private sectors including representatives of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Adetutu Ososanya, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and Mr. Olumide Sogunle, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Information and Strategy. Mallam Alkazeem Umar, Director of Consumer Affairs Bureau, Nigeria Communications Commission; Mr Wakil Adamu, Director of Human Resources and Admin, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, and Mr. Solebo Adebayo, General Manager, Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency, also attended the event.