Garki Market Shooting Victims Deserve Financial Support, Justice .. DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday said victims injured in the September 7 shooting incident in Abuja deserve financial support and justice.

DSS Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, stated this in a statement a week after officials of the service allegedly shot at a man in a market in the Garki 2 area of the nation’s capital.

He said the “Service believes that the victims deserve empathy, financial support, and justice”.

“While it is in regular contact with their families or guardians, it will continue to follow up on their recovery and progress. However, the DSS reassures the public that the victims are upbeat and responding well to treatment,” the statement read.

He explained that the Secret Service has constituted an in-house investigative team on the matter, adding that the two injured persons have been visited at the different hospitals where they are receiving treatment.

The agency also “committed to the payment of the medical bills and made required deposits in this regard. To show sincerity of purpose at the time of the visits, the Service expressed readiness to move them to its world-class medical facility in Abuja. It could have undertaken these actions even if its staff were not involved”.

The public may wish to note that the Service has not interfered with the investigation of the Police which is also detaining its Staff suspected to be involved in the incident. The Service's position is not only to ensure justice for the victims, but it is in line with its avowed commitment to transparency, accountability and rule of law.

