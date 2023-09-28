Full List Of 21 Directors Sacked By Nyesom Wike In Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, approved the immediate termination of the appointments of 21 heads of parastatals, agencies, and government companies of the FCT Administration (FCTA).

Wike also ordered the affected appointees to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank.

Ogunleye identified the affected heads of the agencies as follows:

-Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Abuja Investment Company Ltd

-CEO/Managing Director (MD), Abuja Markets Management Ltd

– MD/CEO, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company

-CEO/MD, Abuja Property Development Company

-CEO/MD, Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company

– CEO/MD, Abuja Film Village International

– CEO/MD, Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company Ltd

– MD, Abuja Broadcasting Corporation

– MD, Abuja Enterprise Agency

– General Manager, FCT Water Board

– Director-General (DG), FCT Emergency Management Agency

– Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board

– DG, Hospital Management Board

– Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board

– Director, FCT Scholarship Board

– Director, FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board

– Director, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board

– Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Center

– Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme

– Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department

– Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council

According to the director of press, the affected appointees should hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank.





He said appointments into the offices would be made in due course.