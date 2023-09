Former Enugu State Commissioner of Police Ahmad Ammani's wife is dead

The Nigerian Police Force issued this statement on her demise

"We, the entire officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, commiserate with the family, friends and loved ones on the sudden death of the wife of CP Ahmed Ammani fdc Commissioner of Police in-charge of ICT FHQ and former CP Enugu State Command. We pray that Almighty Allah grant her Aljanah Firdaus, and console the family to navigate through their hard time."