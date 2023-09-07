Fire Putbreak: FG Commences Intl Airlines Relocation To New Airport Terminal

The Federal Government through the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has redirected processing of traveling passengers through the New Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Terminal two, in Lagos.

The immediate relocation came following the unfortunate fire incident that occurred at the International Terminal 1, last Wednesday.

Recall that the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, had during his visit to Lagos airport directed the FAAN to relocate airlines to terminal two for the shutdown of the MMIA Terminal 1 by 1st October, 2023.

The directive according to him was in view of improving passenger experience and for total overhaul of the terminal.

However, FAAN’s Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, in a statement said: “We intend to make this movement as seamless as possible but appeal to all travellers to please be at the airport early enough to complete their check-in formalities on time.

“This is necessary to ensure they do not miss their flight.

“FAAN remains committed to her core values of safety, security and comfort.”