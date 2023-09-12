Defamation: Court Denies Popular Kwara Traditionalists Bail

A Kwara State Upper Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State yesterday Monday denied popular traditionalists, Azeez Adegbola aka Tani Olohun and Ademola Olawoore, Oluwo Nla of Tede, bail.

The court presided over by Mr Sunday Adeniyi ruled that it had jurisdiction to try the case adding that the charges brought against the two defendants were different from what was preferred against them at the magistrate court, adding that the complainants in the two cases were different.

After the ruling, the two defendants were immediately arraigned before the court on fresh charges and took the plea of the two defendants.

The duo were slammed with alleged complaints of conspiracy, disturbance of public peace, inciting disturbance, criminal defamation of character, and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace contrary to sections 96,113,114,391,399 of the Penal Code Law of Nigeria.

The complaint was filed before the court by A.A. Abolaji Ajasa and Co. on behalf of Alfa Okutagidi of number 105, Pakata Road, Ilorin, Kwara state.

The prosecution alleged that Tani Olohun made a video where he maliciously claimed that the late Okutagidi’s father who was a prominent Islamic scholar in Kwara state and who made historic contributions to Islamic teaching and literature across Yorubaland sought spiritual assistance from Osun deity during his lifetime. He allegedly posted the video on his Facebook on July 1.

He further alleged that Tani Olohun also posted in the video that the complainant who succeeded his father also consulted Osun worshipers for spiritual assistance for his childless wife to which Osun deity gave her a child.

The prosecution also alleged that Oluwo Nla in another video with Tani Olohun conspired that the late father of the complaint had many idols during his lifetime which he used to worship adding that he learned of this when he was a student under the late cleric.

The prosecution led by Umar Imam said that the video had generated controversy in the country, caused embarrassment to Okutagidi, and made people hate him.

The two defendants in separate pleas denied the allegations.