Daar Communications Reacts To Destruction Of Its Properties By Rivers Govt

The management of Daar Communications have reacted to the demolition of its properties in by the Rivers State government

This was a press station by the Organisation

DEVELOPMENTS REGARDING AIT'S OPERATIONS IN RIVERS STATE

It is necessary to inform the public about the recent events that have occurred regarding the operations of DAAR Communications PLC in Rivers State.

On the 4th of September 2023, at approximately 10am, the Rivers State Government, accompanied by federal security agencies, carried out operations which resulted in the collapse of the Transmission Mast for AIT and Raypower in Port-Harcourt. The collapse resulted in the damage of the transmitter building and the antennas, so AIT and Raypower terrestrial transmission are off air.

We would like to assure our valued audience that they can still enjoy AIT's and Raypower through various alternative platforms, including DStv, Gotv, StarTimes, and the FreeTV platform and the AIT and Raypower Apps online. Furthermore, we are actively working to restore the services as soon as possible.

It is important to note that the matter surrounding the dispute between DAAR Communications PLC and the Rivers State Government is currently being deliberated in court. It will be sub judice to say more at this time. We will keep the public informed of any updates.

We express our gratitude to well-meaning Nigerians, media organizations, corporate interests, and political stakeholders who have extended their sympathy and support to the Board and Management of DAAR Communications PLC during this challenging and rather unfortunate period. We appreciate your continued understanding and assure everyone that, despite the setbacks, we remain committed to delivering quality media services. From these difficult circumstances, we believe a new and stronger Raypower FM and AIT will emerge.





Signed

Management