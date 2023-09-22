Chicago State University Results: Tinubu Has A Lot To Hide ... Atiku , PDP

Atiku Abubakar has reacted to President Bola Tinubu's case filed at a US Court asking Chicago State University not to release details of his result

Atiku, speaking through his aide on communication, Phrank Shaibu, said Tinubu’s emergency motion confirmed that he had a lot to hide.

‘’He is in the US doing everything to stop the Chicago State University from releasing his records,’’ Shaibu further alleged.

A source close to the former vice president disclosed that Atiku’s lawyers were working to vacate the motion.

The source said, “It is true; By 9pm (today), the emergency hearing will be taking place. That confirms to the blind that what the president is hiding could be worse than imagined. It is a delay tactic and Atiku’s lawyers are working to vacate the motion.”

Also speaking, a National Executive Committee member of the PDP and Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, said they were not surprised by the new development in the case.

He urged Tinubu to toe the part of honour, apologise to Nigerians and step aside for the apex court to determine the true winner of the 2023 presidential election.

But the lead counsel to the President in the election petition case, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), said the issue of Tinubu’s academic certificate was not before the Supreme Court, adding that the legal team was preparing to defend the appeals filed by Atiku and Obi challenging the electoral victory of the former Lagos State governor at the apex court.

When asked about the emergency motion filed to delay the release of Tinubu’s academic record as ordered by the US court, the senior lawyer simply stated he does not want to be distracted by the ongoing case in the US.

He noted, ”We don’t want to be distracted for now because we are preparing for the appeal that Atiku has filed before the Supreme Court; that issue (Tinubu’s academic record) is not an issue before the Supreme Court.

‘’We are facing the issues submitted to the Supreme Court and which issues arose from the proceedings and the judgment of the Court of Appeal. That’s what we concern ourselves with now.

“We are more concerned with Alhaji Atiku’s appeal at the Supreme Court which they have submitted their notice of appeal to us and we are studying the grounds of appeal line by line, paragraph by paragraph, punctuation by punctuation. That’s what we are doing methodically, studying it so we don’t want to be distracted.’’