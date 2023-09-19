Breaking: Boy With Missing Intestines Finally Dies In Lagos





Adebola Akin-Bright, whose intestines went missing in the process of surgery, has passed away.

It was learnt that he died on Tuesday evening.

A source close to the family of the deceased said that he developed complications and was rushed to the intensive care unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital where he was thereafter pronounced dead.

The Lagos State House of Assembly had earlier on Tuesday called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the Ministry of Health to release funds for the overseas treatment of boy.

More details later