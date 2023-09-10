#BBNaijaAllStars: Doyin Called Me Dark Horse While Bathing... Pere

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Pere Egbi, popularly called Pere has revealed how fellow housemate Doyin once called him a dark horse after seeing him naked.

CKN  News earlier reported the duo have been at loggerheads following claims that he (Pere) told her (Doyin) and Ceec that Cross, his friend likes Kim Oprah and is getting close to her when Cross knows he (Pere) also likes her.

Doyin also claimed that Pere said Cross had told him that he likes former BBNaija housemate, Nengi, leading to a fight between the duo.

Pere in a conversation with Neo on Friday maintained that Doyin wouldn’t have called him ‘Dark Horse’ if he wasn’t ‘shinning teeth at her.

“I was showering and Doyin was standing there and that was when she started calling me ‘Dark Horse’.

“Then she asked why am I so dumb; can’t I see Kim is now with Cross? dah dah. I told her Kim is not with Cross, they are just friends.

“If I came in with the energy from my season (Shine Ya Eyes Season 6, 2021) most of them wouldn’t have the balls to even talk to me.

“That prick, Doyin walked in on me while having my shower, stark naked; stood there, and was shouting ‘Dark Horse’,” Pere disclosed.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال