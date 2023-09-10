BBNaijaAllStars: Doyin Called Me Dark Horse While Bathing... Pere

Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Pere Egbi, popularly called Pere has revealed how fellow housemate Doyin once called him a dark horse after seeing him naked.

CKN News earlier reported the duo have been at loggerheads following claims that he (Pere) told her (Doyin) and Ceec that Cross, his friend likes Kim Oprah and is getting close to her when Cross knows he (Pere) also likes her.

Doyin also claimed that Pere said Cross had told him that he likes former BBNaija housemate, Nengi, leading to a fight between the duo.

Pere in a conversation with Neo on Friday maintained that Doyin wouldn’t have called him ‘Dark Horse’ if he wasn’t ‘shinning teeth at her.

“I was showering and Doyin was standing there and that was when she started calling me ‘Dark Horse’.

“Then she asked why am I so dumb; can’t I see Kim is now with Cross? dah dah. I told her Kim is not with Cross, they are just friends.

“If I came in with the energy from my season (Shine Ya Eyes Season 6, 2021) most of them wouldn’t have the balls to even talk to me.

“That prick, Doyin walked in on me while having my shower, stark naked; stood there, and was shouting ‘Dark Horse’,” Pere disclosed.



