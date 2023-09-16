Anambra State Finance Commissioner Resigns

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has accepted the resignation of Mr Ifeatu Onejeme, Commissioner for Finance.

CKN News gathered that Mr Onejeme was appointed Commissioner for Finance by Governor Soludo at the beginning of the administration to help the new government settle in.

The information was contained in a statement signed and made available to Journalists in Awka on Friday by the governor’s press secretary, Christian Aburime.

Mr Onejeme has also previously served as Commissioner during Willie Obiano’s administration

While accepting his resignation, Governor Soludo commended his meritorious service to the government and the people of Anambra State

Governor Soludo wrote: “On behalf of the government and great people of Anambra State, i wish to express our gratitude for your commitment, professionalism and great service to Anambra State over the past nine and half years as Commissioner.

I particularly appreciate your services over the past year and five months as you worked diligently to facilitate a seamless transition from the previous administration to the current one. While we will miss your services, i appreciate your personal and family circumstances that warrant the resignation.

Here is wishing you success in your future endeavours and hope that you will continue to avail your services in the development of Anambra/Nigeria in other spheres. With all best wishes”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs Chiamaka Nnake has been directed by Soludo to oversee the Ministry of Finance until a substantive Commissioner is nominated to take over the Ministry.



