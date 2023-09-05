2023 Election :I Am Not Worried About Coming Tribunal Judgement. .Tinubu

Ahead of the Wednesday’s judgment to be delivered by the Presidential Election Petition Court, the Presidency says that President Bola Tinubu is not worried about the outcome of the court

“He (Tinubu) is not worried simply because he knows he won the election,” said presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Monday.

According to Ngelale, the President sees no need to threaten judicial officers, saying that the judiciary is in the best position to make independent decision based on the merits of the case before it.

“The President sees no need to threaten judicial officers. He sees no need to raise speculations against the integrity of judicial officers; he believes in the sanctity and integrity of the Nigerian judicial system, he believes the great men and women on the panel will make their decisions based only on the fact before them.

“He will continue to ensure that no matter what the outcome of the judgment is, he does his part and ensure that our institutions continue to be respected, not just by him, but all actors,” Ngelale added.

The Tribunal’s judgment will be delivered while the President is away in New Delhi, India, for the G-20 Leaders’ Summit.

Earlier on Monday, the Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Bangari, said the Tribunal will deliver its judgments on the cases before it challenging the victory of Tinubu, the then candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25, 2023 poll.

The court also said the proceedings will be open to live broadcast by interested television stations.

Tinubu’s election is being challenged by Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as well as the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Atiku, a former Vice President, came second in the keenly contested poll; while Obi, an ex-governor of Anambra State, came third.