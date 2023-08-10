World Bank Suspends Financial Assistance To Uganda For Rejecting Homosexuality.. President Museveni Says No Going Back

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The World Bank has announced its decision to suspend new loans to Uganda due to the country’s enactment of the anti-Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender and Queer (anti-LGBTQ) laws that include the death penalty in some cases.

The announcement by the bank comes three months after Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signed legislation that includes life imprisonment for sexual acts and the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” defined in part as engaging in sex if one is HIV-positive.

 President Museveni Says No Going Back 

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال