World Bank Suspends Financial Assistance To Uganda For Rejecting Homosexuality.. President Museveni Says No Going Back

The World Bank has announced its decision to suspend new loans to Uganda due to the country’s enactment of the anti-Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender and Queer (anti-LGBTQ) laws that include the death penalty in some cases.

The announcement by the bank comes three months after Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signed legislation that includes life imprisonment for sexual acts and the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” defined in part as engaging in sex if one is HIV-positive.

President Museveni Says No Going Back