Woman Arrested For Stealing Friend’s one-month-old Baby In Abia

A 28-year-old woman, Adaeze Lawrence, is currently in the custody of the Abia State Police Command for allegedly stealing her friend’s one month and two days old baby boy.

It was gathered that Lawrence gained the trust of the baby’s mother, Onyinyechi Owujie, and became her friend before she committed the crime.

The suspect, a hair stylist, was said to be a schoolmate of Owujie’s elder sister through whom she gained access to her (Owujie).

She reportedly requested that they celebrated the baby’s birth and absconded with the boy during the celebration.

The case was reported to the police following which she was arrested in her hideout.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Chioma Chinaka, in a statement, said credible intelligence led to the suspect’s arrest on Monday.

The statement read, “On August 14, 2023, around 4pm, the Abia State Police Special Weapons and Tactics Team, Aba, received credible information and effectively apprehended one Adaeze Lawrence of Amaogbonna Road, off Osisikakwu Street in Aba.

“She was found in possession of a baby boy who is one month and two days old.

“During interrogation, the accused confessed to abducting the child from Onyinyechi Owujie’s residence situated at 5, Cricke Road, off Nigeria Brewery, Aba.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect and the baby’s mother’s elder sister were schoolmates. The suspect took advantage of this relationship to gain the baby’s mother’s trust.

“The suspect, under the pretence of visiting her friend, requested to celebrate the new baby’s birth. On their celebration outing, she absconded with the baby.”

The statement further revealed that the suspect earlier denied abducting the child, claiming that he was hers, but after a medical report proved that she was not the biological mother, she confessed to the crime.

“Upon the suspect’s arrest, Adaeze Lawrence denied the crime, but medical examinations from the police clinic disproved her claims, leading to her confession. The child’s biological mother identified the baby, confirming the abduction on August 6, 2023,” the statement added.

Chinaka said an investigation was ongoing on the case.





She also advised members of the public to be protective of their children and to know their whereabouts, especially when in a public place.

“The public is advised to maintain constant supervision of children and exercise caution when strangers take an interest in their children, especially in public places,” she said.