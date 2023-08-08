WAEC Releases 2023 SSCE Results, Withhold 262,803 Results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the release of the results for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Announcing the result in Lagos on Monday, WAEC’s Head of Nigeria’s Office, Patrick Areghan said out of a total of 1,613,733 candidates that sat for the examination, 1,476,565 candidates, representing 91.5% have their results fully processed and released.

He added that results of 137,168 candidates, representing 8.5% have a few of their subjects still being processed “due to some shortcomings, non-challant, lethargy, incomplete CASS upload, disobedience of rubrics, etc associated with the schools and candidates concerned.”

The WAEC boss, however, said that efforts are being made to complete the resolution process to enable all the affected candidates to speedily get their results fully processed and released within the next couple of days.

Areghan announced an improvement in pass rate by candidates as a total of 1,361,608 candidates, representing 84.38 per cent, obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects with or without English Language or Mathematics.

Candidates numbering 1,287,920, representing 79.81 per cent of the total candidates, also obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

Meanwhile, WAEC hinted that The results of 262,803 candidates, representing 16.29% of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

The exam body said this is 6.54% lower than the 22.83% recorded in the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2022.