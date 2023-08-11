Video : Two Fake Policemen Arrested With AK-47 And Arms In Lagos

 Two fake Policemen whose names  could not  be ascertained as at the time of going to press have been arrested in Ikeja Lagos with a full loaded AK47 

This is contained in a video trending on social media 

It was alleged that they were caught by eagle eyed policemen and arrested with their gun and arms 

One of the suspect was wearing uniform with the rank of an Inspector 

Their motive have not been ascertained as we learnt that investigation is ongoing on the matter 

Police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin has not issued any statement on the trending video yet 

Video link 


https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02Rgj3WvQGmDF8xjW7HyvzUfp45v49eV4qWS1QmzocrPzwbDE7ShqmEw3vkbbhgN55l&id=100005124463555&mibextid=Nif5oz

