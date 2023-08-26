US Police After My Life..US Based Nigerian Cries Out

Thirty-two-year-old Adaeze Eluka, a Nigerian based in California, the United States of America, has raised the alarm over alleged threat to her life by some American policemen from Oakland Police Department , California City.





Popularly known as Tiana Ada, the Gospel Recording Artist who has worked as a private guard and a social media influencer, alleged that five policemen had been intimidating and harassing her for some months now. She traced the genesis of her predicament to February 2023, when two of the policemen , one of them a white and the other an Indian, hit her car that was parked in front of her house in Hayward city, California.





She however lamented that all efforts to get them repair her car had proved abortive, alleging that the cops always tried to be steps ahead of her, in their bid to frustrate and cow her into giving up.

Not giving in to the intimidation, Eluka posted her accounts on her Instagram page about four times, in order to get the response of the US government or a concerned law firm that would come to her rescue,yet, the needed help was far from reach, according g to her.

At the moment, Eluka said she could not be reached via whats-app, or reach out via same platform and others, as the policemen had allegedly disconnected her gallery and microphone from all her social media accounts.

More worrisome is the fact that she further alleged that they had attempted to poison her food after breaking into her house,apparently to end her life.

She therefore, reached out to Vanguard to raise the alarm, with a view to getting prompt help before her case is recorded among blacks killed by policemen in the United States of America.

My story





Recalling one of her numerous video posts on the matter, on her Instagram page: tianaada 2, she said “I have been trying to get the government to investigate and nobody has actually seen my videos and my evidence. It’s because they are Police and of course I’m black.





“ On February 19, 2023, the guy in the picture(on her instagrame page)Pang Ying Le , intentionally hit my vehicle at the back. I mean ,I literally saw him accelerate to intentionally hit my car. Shortly after an insurance agent, a Lady, named Brenda, called me, asking me to sign some documents for compensation which included that I had bodily injuries, but I did not , because I never told her that I had.

“I believe they were trying to frame me for insurance crime or something. These cops are busy trying to influence people with public funds. Because I rejected to sign the document for compensation, my car has not been fixed till date.

Drugged food

“They did a lot of things to me, they took it too personal to the point of coming into my house to drug my food and damage my wigs. I have videos I posted on Instagram already on Tianaada2”.

Asked how they got into her house, she responded,” they got in through my bedroom window, because it was opened and the spare key of my house was in my car so I believe that was how they got into my car.

And the crazy thing is that the more I screw the lock of my door , the more they spoil it.

“One time I unscrewed it totally and I saw some brown stuffs inside the lock.

“They messed up my wigs , my medication got swapped and all of a sudden I started growing mustache and I’m not a hairy person. I hardly even grow hair in my armpit. I’m scared to eat my food because recently when I eat my food I sleep off.