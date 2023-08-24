Two Nigerian Men Arrested For Duping Women In India

byCKN NEWS -
The Rachakonda cybercrime team in India has apprehended two Nigerian nationals who were involved in deceiving victims by pretending to deliver presents or packages to them.

According to Deccan Chronicle on Wednesday, the accused, Omenonye Sylvester and Alimeke Endurance Chukwuka, who had entered India on student visas, were taken into custody by the Cybercrime Police at their rented home in Tilaknagar, Delhi.

They admitted during the examination that they had come from Nigeria separately on a student visa with the goal of defrauding people online.

The Rachakonda Police Commissioner, D.S. Chauhan, "The pair made up online personas, pretended to be European citizens, struck up a friendship, managed to become friends with the victim and complainant Divya through their fake Instagram ID 'Alex Williams,' and conned her out of Rs 3,63,000 by promising to send her gifts and packages."

On August 15, the victim Divya reportedly went to the Cybercrime Police and filed a complaint.

According to Chauhan, the Rachakonda Cybercrime Police traveled to Delhi and detained the suspect based on technical evidence gathered from the complainant's mobile device and the accused's server.

Two Wi-Fi routers, six mobile phones,  and bogus IDs were used to lure people into traps by creating social media profiles, and Rs. 1.78 lakh were all recovered by the police.


