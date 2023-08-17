Tinubu To Swear In New Ministers On Monday





President Bola Tinubu will on Monday, August 21, 2023, swear in his ministers.

The event is billed to hold at the State House Conference, Aso villa in Abuja by 10 am.

A statement on Wednesday by the Director, Information Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey said the ministers are allowed to come with two guests each.

It partly read, “The swearing-in ceremony by the President is as follows:

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Venue: State House Conference Centre,

Aso Villa, Abuja. Time: 10:00 AM

“Honourable Ministers to be sworn in are expected to come with two guests each.

“All Honourable Ministers and guests are to be seated by 9:00 am .”

He, however, listed the ministers and their assigned portfolios as follows:

Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru





Minister of State, Defence, Bello Matawalle





Minister of Education, Tahir Maman





Minister of State, Education, Yusuf Sununu





Minister of Housing &Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa





Minister of State, Housing &Urban Development, Abdullahi Gwarzo





Minister of Budget & Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu





Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management, Ishak Salako





Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike





Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Mairiga Mahmud





Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev





Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello Goronyo





Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari





Minister of State, Agriculture, and Food Security, Aliyu Abdullahi





Minister of Interior, Saidu Alkali





Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar





Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare; Ali Pate





Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare, Tunji Alausa





Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam





Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaam Sulaiman-Ibrahim





Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu





Minister of State, Steel Development, U. Maigari Ahmadu





Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris





Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi





Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong





Minister of State, Labour, and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha





Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo





Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani





Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun





Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo





Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu





Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake





Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John





Minister of Transportation, Adegboyega Oyetola





Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Doris Anite





Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji





Minister of Works, David Umahi





Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo





Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh





Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu





Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperipe Ekpo





Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri





Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh