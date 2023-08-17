Tinubu To Swear In New Ministers On Monday

byCKN NEWS -
0



President Bola Tinubu will on Monday, August 21, 2023, swear in his ministers.

The event is billed to hold at the State House Conference, Aso villa in Abuja by 10 am.

A statement on Wednesday by the Director, Information Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey said the ministers are allowed to come with two guests each.

It partly read,  “The swearing-in ceremony by the President is as follows:

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Venue: State House Conference Centre,

Aso Villa, Abuja. Time: 10:00 AM

“Honourable Ministers to be sworn in are expected to come with two guests each.

“All Honourable Ministers and guests are to be seated by 9:00 am .”

He, however,  listed the ministers and their assigned portfolios as follows:

Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy,  Hannatu Musawa

Minister of Defence,  Mohammed Badaru


Minister of State,  Defence,  Bello Matawalle


Minister of Education,  Tahir Maman


Minister of State, Education,  Yusuf Sununu


Minister of Housing &Urban Development,  Ahmed Dangiwa


Minister of State,  Housing &Urban Development,  Abdullahi Gwarzo


Minister of Budget & Economic Planning,  Atiku Bagudu


Minister of State,  Environment and Ecological Management,  Ishak Salako


Minister of Federal Capital Territory,  Nyesom Wike


Minister of State,  Federal Capital Territory,  Mairiga Mahmud


Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation,  Joseph Utsev


Minister of State,  Water Resources and Sanitation,  Bello Goronyo


Minister of Agriculture and Food Security,  Abubakar Kyari


Minister of State,  Agriculture, and Food Security,  Aliyu Abdullahi


 Minister of Interior,  Saidu Alkali


Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar


Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare; Ali Pate


Minister of State,  Health and Social Welfare,  Tunji Alausa


Minister of Police Affairs,  Ibrahim Geidam


Minister of State,  Police Affairs,  Imaam Sulaiman-Ibrahim


Minister of Steel Development,  Shuaibu Audu


Minister of State,  Steel Development,  U. Maigari Ahmadu


Minister of Information and National Orientation,  Muhammed Idris


Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice,  Lateef Fagbemi


Minister of Labour and Employment,  Simon Lalong


Minister of State,  Labour, and Employment,  Nkiruka Onyejeocha


Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo


Minister of Communications,  Innovation, and Digital Economy,  Bosun Tijani


Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy,  Wale Edun


Minister of Marine and Blue Economy,  Bunmi Tunji-Ojo


Minister of Power,  Adebayo Adelabu


Minister of Solid Minerals Development,  Dele Alake


Minister of Tourism,  Lola Ade-John


Minister of Transportation,  Adegboyega Oyetola


Minister of Industry,  Trade, and Investment,  Doris Anite


Minister of Innovation,  Science and Technology,  Uche Nnaji


Minister of Works,  David Umahi


Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development,  Festus Keyamo


Minister of Youth,  Abubakar Momoh


Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation,  Betta Edu


Minister of State,   Gas Resources,  Ekperipe Ekpo


Minister of State,  Petroleum Resources,  Heineken Lokpobiri


Minister of Sports Development,  John Enoh

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال