Three Blacks Killed By Gunman In Florida, USA

A gunman in Jacksonville, Florida, was dead following a standoff with police Saturday afternoon after killing three people, the latest in a spate of gun violence this weekend in the United States.

“One shooting is too much but these mass shootings are really hard to take,” Mayor Donna Deegan told local news channel WJXT, saying there were a “number of fatalities” but did not specify how many.

The broadcaster reported that the gunman fired at cars passing by a Dollar General discount store. He then reportedly barricaded himself inside.

A local council member told the broadcaster that the shooter had been killed.

Earlier in the day at least seven people were hospitalized after a mass shooting at a Caribbean festival in the northeast city of Boston, police there said.

Meanwhile, two women were shot at a baseball game in Chicago the night before, authorities in the Midwestern city said.

And a 16-year-old was shot dead and four others injured after an argument erupted at a high school football game in Oklahoma, local police said.

Mass shootings have become disturbingly common across the United States, with easy access to firearms in most states and more guns in the country than citizens.

AFP