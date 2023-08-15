Suspected Cultist Confessed Killing Six Persons ..Police

A suspected cultist, Lukman Shonubi, aka Tinny, has confessed to killing no fewer than six persons after he was tracked and arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command.

The suspect said to be a leader of the Eiye Confraternity had been under police investigation long before his arrest.

The state command through its spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, said Tinny’s arrest followed an intelligence by the state’s So Safe Corps that the suspect whom the command had been looking for was making a scene at an event to distract and rob the unsuspecting victims.

Odutola said the suspect was arrested at the event and he confessed to killing six people and stealing handbags, phones, an Automated Teller Machine card, a power bank and cash of about N300,000.

The police spokesperson said, “So Safe Corps shared intelligence with the police that the most wanted notorious criminal, Lukman Shonubi, aka Tinny which the police have been tracking was sighted at a function fomenting trouble to distract his victims, then dispossess them of their valuables. This time, the police were faster than him, arriving in the nick of time, rounded him, further arrested him, and took him away from the event.

“Tinny, on interrogation, has confessed that he had killed over six persons as a cultist, and had robbed supermarkets, where he robbed a woman at gunpoint, stealing handbags, phones, ATM card, power bank and cash of about N 300,000.”

While items such as a locally made gun were retrieved from the suspect’s residence following a search at his hideout, the command noted that it was intensifying efforts to apprehend Tinny’s gang members.