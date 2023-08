Nigerian indigenous rapper, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, also known as Phyno has announced on social media that he is now a father.

Phyno shared a picture of himself as he cradles his child in his arms via his Instagram page on Monday.

He wrote,"I took some time off to be a Father and also work on new music / Album and it’s been a wholesome experience. Now it’s time to get back to what I do best. ❤️"





Credit: Instagram | phynofino