Sex Romp :Police Arrest Abia Bishop Over Lady’s Death In Hotel

A pastor, Timothy Otu, has been arrested by the Abia State Police Command over the death of a 43-year-old woman, Happiness Echieze.

Otu of the Agape Evangelical Ministry located at the Obikabia Junction in the Obingwa Local Government Area of the state is helping the police in the investigation to unravel the cause of the lady’s death in his hotel room.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Maureen Chinaka, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday.

According to her, the pastor and the lady lodged in a hotel in Ovom village on August 12, 2023, around 9.23pm.

She said the lady’s naked lifeless body was later discovered in the room around midnight without a trace of the pastor.

The PPRO said the suspect was later arrested and the case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for proper investigation.

The statement read, “On August 13, 2023, around 9.30am, Mr Godwin Akpan residing at Jubilee Guest House in Ovom Village, Obingwa Local Government Area reported to the Isialangwa Police Division that on the evening of August 12, 2023, around 9.25pm, a clergyman named Timothy Otu associated with Agape Evangelical Ministry at Obikabia Junction in Obingwa LGA, checked into the guest house along with a woman named Happiness Echieze from Isialangwa LGA, Abia State. Happiness Echieze was 43 years of age.

“Further details provided by Mr Akpan indicated that on the same date, around midnight, he entered the hotel room of the aforementioned clergyman and discovered the lifeless body of Happiness Echieze. She was found unclothed, and a white substance was emanating from her mouth and nose. Regrettably, the clergyman was absent from the scene.

“Preliminary investigations have been launched into this matter. The deceased’s body has been transported from the location and is currently at the SDA Mortuary in Aba, awaiting an autopsy.

“Additionally, the suspect in this case has been apprehended and the case has been transferred to the State CID for discreet investigations.”