Rivers: Tenant Stabs Landlord For Separating Fight With Wife

The Rivers State Police Command has apprehended Patrick Essien, a middle-aged man, for allegedly stabbing his landlord, Iheanyichukwu America, to coma in Rumuiprikon, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

The incident unfolded when Essien’s wife was reportedly being mistreated by him. In an effort to rescue her, the landlord intervened, but Essien continued to assault his wife.

The landlord’s wife, Chioma America, stated that her husband attempted to prevent Essien’s wife from staying in the house that night to avoid further harm from her husband.

Mrs America stated, “He (Essien) tried to drag the wife to go inside with him. But my husband said he would not allow him.

He was still inside the house when my husband said he would not allow the woman to sleep in their house because of the situation.

“That she should stay in my husband’s family house and in the morning we know what to do. So, he moved the woman out of their house.

“Then about midnight, the man came to attack my husband in the process of coming to check if his wife was in our house, but she was not there.

“The person he met was my husband, and he now unleashed the attack on him in place of his wife.”

Similarly, the landlord’s elder sister, Gladys Bardey, expressed sadness at the action of the tenant, saying the matter should be charged to court.

“I was sleeping when they woke me up that he (landlord) was stabbed this morning by his tenant.

“So, I started going there to see if what I heard was true. And it is true because I saw him and the injury is much,” Gladys said.

While describing the tenant’s action as an ‘attempted murder’, the landlord’s sister said the matter should be charged to court ensuring justice.

When contacted, spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident, saying the suspect (Essien) had been arrested.

Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, also said the landlord was receiving medical attention in the hospital.

She stated, “We are aware of the matter. The suspect has been arrested and is in our custody. Investigation is still ongoing.”