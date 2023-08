President Bola Tinubu Calls Nyesom Wike Landlord Of Abuja At NBA Conference

Hear him

“The Chief Host, FCT Minister and landlord of Abuja, I want to ride on your metro line. If I ask you for a land, don’t give me, but you must deliver for the good of every Nigerian ”

The President made the statement at the opening of the National Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association in Abuja on Sunday