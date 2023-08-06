Police Rescue Man Found With Dead Child From Mob In Lagos

The timely intervention of police operatives from the Ilemba-Hausa Division under the Lagos State Command, saved a man found with the dead body of his friend’s child.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the situation to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.

Hundeyin said that the incident happened on Friday, when a man, who was assisting his friend to go and bury his dead child was almost lynched when some residents found the corpse with him.

He said that the residents were suspicious and took him as a ritual killer, who might have abducted and killed the child.

He said, “Upon interrogation, he told the police that the child had been sick for a while and had just died in the hospital.

“He said he was contracted by the parents to help bury the child. He was on his way to bury the child before he was accosted by some residents who thought he had an evil intention.

“The parents of the deceased child were invited to the station, where they confirmed the man’s claim,” Hundeyin said.

The spokesperson said that the parents of the child and the accused man were released to proceed with the burial of the child.