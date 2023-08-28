Police Recover Weapons From Robbers Terrorising Warri

The Delta State Police Command has recovered weapons from suspected hoodlums terrorising Warri and its environs.

This was made known in a statement signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, shared on their X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday.

He said, “On Wednesday, August 16th, 2023, at about 1600hrs based on credible intelligence gathered over the activities of some criminal elements operating within Warri, Udu, Koko and proximate environs, the DPO Ekpan Division, CSP Aliyu Shaba, led the Surveillance Team and trailed the hoodlums to their hideout located at Aladja Grammar School in Aladja Town Udu Local Government.

“However, upon sighting the police, the hoodlums took to their heels; a search was conducted immediately around the uncompleted building and a sack bag was found.

“Upon searching the sack bag, the following items were recovered: one AK47 Rifle, one magazine loaded with seven (7) rounds of 7.62mm Ammunitions, one English pump action gun with three (3) live cartridges, and two cut-to-size Double Barrel Gun.

“In a similar occurrence, on the 20th of August, 2023 at approximately 1509hrs, the DPO Ekpan received a phone call from one Alhaji (name withheld) of Warri Sapele Road.

“It was revealed that some persons were sighted suspiciously within the yard. However, the civilian security/operatives in the yard flashed their torchlight on the suspected criminals who immediately fled and abandoned a sack.

“Upon close look into the sack, two locally made single barrel guns, all detachable with 18 live cartridges. The DPO detailed the men of the division to the scene, where firearms and ammunition were recovered and registered as exhibits. Efforts are on to trace and identify the hoodlums still at large.”

He added that effort was on to identify and apprehend the hoodlums.








