November Guber Poll: Hope Uzodimma Drops Deputy, Picks Female Running Mate





Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has named Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaro as his running mate for the November governorship election.

Uzodimma, who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the election, unveiled his running mate in Owerri, the state capital, on Saturday.

“I have enumerated a few of our achievements today just to let Imo people know that the APC government remains the best bet to the attainment of improved life and economic development we all yearn for,” he said.

“So, during the campaign for re-election, I want my work to do the campaigns. So, Imo people that I know are very appreciative of what we have done in the last 43 months,” the governor added.

“We don’t need to employ tactics, subterfuge, propaganda, and deceitful politics to achieve re-election. That belongs to the opposition who have nothing concrete to say.”

He also reiterated his position of ensuring a peaceful environment for a free and fair election in November. Uzodimma believes his government has done well in securing lives and properties despite some security breaches in the state.

He said the choice of Ekomaro did not mean he had issues with the incumbent Deputy Governor, Placid Njoku, but that he chose his running mate as a result of political permutations.