‘Nobody Can Expel Me’...Nyesom Wike Tells PDP

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has dared his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, to expel him.

Speaking on the possibility of getting expelled from the PDP for anti-party activities, Wike dared those contemplating the move saying, “Nobody can expel me.”

Wike stated this Wednesday evening when he featured on Channels Television’s programme, “Politics Today.”

The immediate-past governor of Rivers State stressed that he had yet to see any leader in the PDP who had the authority to expel him from the party.





“The person who will suspend me is when I couldn’t produce a governor, three senators, Assembly members. I have not seen that person. Nobody will do it,” Wike said.

“Who will discipline me? I should be the one calling for the discipline of these people who violated the party constitution,” the minister added.

He continued, “The way that the party said there must be rotation and you violated the constitution of the party. Who dares say that they will suspend me? Who is that person? I want to dare anybody who will say that.”

He also said he was working for President Bola Tinubu and not the All Progressives Congress, stressing that he owed nobody any apology.

“I am not working for the APC. I am working for Tinubu who has trust in me to help him deliver the Renewed Hope,” adding, “I owe nobody any apology at all. I was in the PDP and I worked for Ahmed Bola Tinubu to become the President of Nigeria.”

The FCT minister also said the Abuja Metro Line was expected to be ready within the next eight months, adding that his administration would restore the FCT masterplan without minding whose ox is gored, saying the wealthy ones in the FCT are the lawbreakers.

“The Abuja metro line would be ready within the next eight months,” the minister said, adding, “Today in this country, who are the major lawbreakers? Is there any poor man who is doing something to distort the master plan of the FCT? Is there any poor man living in Asokoro, that is living in Maitama or Garki? So, what are we talking about?”