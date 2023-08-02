NDLEA Raid: Police Arrest Killer Of Two Year Old Boy In Delta

The Delta State Police Command on Tuesday said the suspect responsible for the killing of a two-year-old boy, Ivan Omhonrina, two weeks ago, had been arrested.

 Omhonrina was killed by a stray bullet during an operation by officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at Okpanam in the Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The NDLEA had said the incident occurred when its men were raiding a drug joint in the area.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed to journalists in Asaba, the state capital, that the suspect was already in custody.

He, however, did not disclose the identity of the suspect.

“The suspect who allegedly killed the two-year-old boy a few weeks ago is in our custody. The investigation is almost completed and he will be charged to court,” he simply said

