NBA Begins Investigation Into Activities Of Female Lawyer That Posts Half Nudes On Social Media ( Pictures)

The Nigerian Bar Association says it has commenced investigation into the activities of a female lawyer who goes half naked on social media

The spokesman of the Association made this in a statement released at the weekend

According to him

“Following the resolutions of the National Officers, the NBA has filed petitions at the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) against Ifunanya Excel Grant, a young lawyer of Aba Branch wildly known as “the baddest lawyer” on social media.





The NBA spokesman said, the complaints against Miss Ifunanya centred on her social media notoriety of posting pictures and videos of herself unclad and smoking marijuana and added however that, none of the lawyers petitioned or being investigated is deemed guilty of professional misconduct until the LPDC hands down its decisions after fair trial.