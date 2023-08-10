N700m Debt : Heritage Bank Denies Alleged Closure Of Abuja Branches

Heritage Bank has denied the forceful closure of some of its branches in Abuja

This is coming on the heel of earlier reports that certain organisations got a garnishee judgement from a National Industry Court sitting in Makurdi , Benue State over a Seven Hundred Milion Naira debt by the bank

This is the unedited statement by the Bank management

"REJOINDER TO THE FALSE PUBLICATION AGAINST HERITAGE BANK PLC

The attention of Heritage Bank Plc (“the Bank”) has been drawn to news in the media falsely alleging that a National Industrial Court sitting in Makurdi, Benue State has shut down the operations of Heritage Bank PLC over an unpaid debt.

The Bank wishes to assure members of the public that there is no truth to the story. We assure our esteemed customers that no branch of the bank has been taken over by any supposed judgment creditors. We state that depositor’s funds are safe and secure and the Bank will as usual, continue to carry out its operations within law.





The dispute between the Bank and the purported Judgment Creditors are currently sub judice as they are subject of cases pending before the National Industrial Court, Federal High Court, Court of Appeal as well as the Supreme Court of Nigeria. The Bank is cooperating with relevant law enforcement agencies to investigate the issues and ensure that the identified lawbreakers are swiftly prosecuted.

Heritage Bank is a law-abiding corporate organization committed to driving financial inclusion and contributing to the economic development of Nigeria. The Management of Heritage Bank is committed to delivering on the Bank’s core mission of creating value for all stakeholders using superior market knowledge, operational excellence, and a culture of integrity.

Signed

MANAGEMENT "





Video





Papyrus TV report on the alleged closure of the bank branches in Abuja





https://youtu.be/3pGQaDu1kEk

