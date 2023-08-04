Miyetti Allah Begs Tinubu For Appointments

Southeast zonal leader of MACBAN, Allhaji Gidado Siddikki, said the call became necessary because they prayed and voted for the President during the February 25 presidential election.





Siddikki said;





“We are demanding for appointments from Tinubu’s government. Even if it is as office sweepers, we are okay with it. All we want is for us to be part of the government at the centre.





“During the election, to my knowledge, my people voted for President Tinubu because his predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari, told my people to vote for him and they all did so.





“We prayed, supported, endorsed and did everything politically possible to ensure his victory. So he should not abandoned us. In the appointments the President has made so far, no Miyetti Allah member is among, including the recently-screened ministerial nominees.





“In addition to the N8,000 proposed palliative and other benefits of the government, he should appoint us too, even as sweepers at the Presidential Villa.”