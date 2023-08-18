LAGOS BUSINESSWOMAN RESCUED WHILE ATTEMPTING TO JUMP INTO LAGOS LAGOON ( Pictures , Video )

A popular Lagos socialite and owner of HouseofphreedaSPA was rescued on Thursday rescued while attempting to commit suicide at the 3rd mainland bridge

The woman parked her Lexus Jeep on the bridge and was in the verge of jumping into the Lagoon when motorists and cyclists rescued her amid sobbing and struggling

CKN News could not ascertain her reason for the suicide mission





Her action was captured on a trending video circulating on social media

The lagoon has become an attractive point for people who want to commit suicide in recent

Last week a man jumped into the Lekki bridge end of the Lagoon

His body was recovered few days later





Video

https://fb.watch/muPC3n6onv/

