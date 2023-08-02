Labour Strike : Protesters Breakdown National Assembly Gate

Angry protesters have pulled down the gate of the National Assembly in Abuja.

Earlier, the protesters led by the leaders of the Organised Labour, Joe Ajaero of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Festus Osifo of the Trade Union Congress asked security operatives stationed at the legislative building to open the gates to allow the angry workers to express their displeasure.

Following the failure of the security officials to adhere, angry protesters pulled down the gates and thronged into the assembly complex to vent their anger

