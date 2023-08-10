JAMB Best Candidate Kamsiyochukwu Gets A1 In 8 Subjects In WAEC

Kamsiyochukwu Nkechinyere Umeh , a student of Deeper Life High School, who gained nationwide recognition for achieving the highest score of 360 in the 2023 UTME, has continued to impress with her recent results from the West African Examination Council, WAEC.





Kamsiyochukwu’s father, Mr. Umeh, shared that her daughter secured outstanding grades: A1 in Economics, Civic Education, English Language, Further Mathematics, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Computer Science. She earned a B2 in Physics and an A1 in Dyeing and Bleaching.

Recall that the 16 year old Kamsiyochukwu, have applied to the University of Lagos, to study Chemical Engineering.



