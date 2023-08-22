I Want To Reunite With Boko Haram Husband ... Chibok Girl

Another Chibok girl, Mary Nkeki, 27, has been rescued by troops of Operation Hadin Kai Theatre Command.

Nkeki, who was rescued on Monday last week, said she was married to a repentant Boko Haram terrorist she identified as Adam,

The Chibok girl was rescued by troops of the 81 Task Force Battalion at Dikwa during an operation into the terrorists’ enclave.

The Theater Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj. Gen. Gold Chibuisi, told newsmen, Monday that Nkeki “is number 55 on the list of the abducted Chibok girls.

“While in captivity she was forcefully married to one Adam, a Boko Haram terrorist.

“Since her rescue, she has undergone thorough medical examination in our medical facility. Equally, she has been adequately resuscitated and will be handed over to Borno state,” he said.

Nkeki, in an interview with journalists, after she was handed over to the Borno State Ministry for Women Affairs officials, said that she gave birth to two female children for Adam, who later died.

When she was asked if she would get married, she said, ‘’I already have a husband. I am married to Adam. We fled from captivity together.’’

She said she and her husband, Adam, repented from insurgency and fled the terrorists enclave at the Dikwa axis, and reached a point where the troops rescued both of them.

However, since their rescue, she was separated from Adam, who, it was gathered, was taken to the repentant insurgents’ camp.

Mary is the 16th girl rescued by troops in recent months.