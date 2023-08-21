How Fake $20m Was Found In An Abuja-Bound Bus From Lagos

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted $20 million suspected to be counterfeit during a stop and search operation along Abaji-Lokoja road, within the Federal Capital Territory.

In a statement on Sunday, Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said that the fake money was recovered from a bus coming from Lagos to Abuja, while the 53-year-old driver of the vehicle, Onyebuchi Nlededin, was arrested.

“The previous day, Thursday 17th August, Jude Ndubuisi, 52, was arrested with 2.2ks of methamphetamine during a raid operation at Kabusa village, FCT. The suspect was initially arrested with 20.75kg cannabis on 7th July 2022 and was on court bail following his ongoing prosecution when he was nabbed for yet another drug crime.



