Godwin Emefiele's Rearrest Legally In Order..DSS Spokesman

The Spokesperson for the Department of State Services (DSS), Peter Afunanya, has described as “legally procedural”, the re-arrest of suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on July 25, 2023, after Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos granted the embattled apex bank chief bail.

In apiece on Monday, Afunanya said contrary to “attacks” against the DSS, the secret police obeys court orders.

Afunanya also said that the DSS obtained a detention Order from a Magistrate Court for Emefiele to continue to be in the custody of the secret police.

“The Service had long issued a press statement over the incident that happened at the Court between its staff and those of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and pledged to investigate it,” he said.

“Though the investigation is ongoing, the preliminary findings are quite shocking considering the ignoble roles played by some public officials.”

The DSS spokesman said Emefiele was re-arrested on the basis “of adequate suspicion of commission of a crime”.

“As normal with criminal investigations, security agencies re-arrest suspects when there is adequate suspicion of commission of a crime or as may be revealed by an ongoing investigation. Emefiele was re-arrested on the basis of this. Even though the re-arrest was tainted by the overzealousness of personnel of the Service and NCoS, it was nonetheless legally procedural.”

Afunanya added, “Many had gone to town with stories of DSS fragrant disobedience to Court Orders especially in view of the last episodes at the High Courts in Lagos and Abuja.

“With what played out at the Court on 27th July 2023 under Justice (Edward) Okpe, the Service immediately applied and obtained a detention Order from a Magistrate Court. So, Emefiele is legally detained. For reasons that the Emefiele case is subjudice, the Service will restrain from making further comments on the subject matter.”

“Whether on Emefiele, Bawa or Kanu, the Service has obeyed judicial orders and handled the cases procedurally and in accordance with the rule of law. Critics are encouraged to be a bit more discerning and up their research capabilities. Doing so will reveal that the Service obeys orders.

“The Court of Appeal judgement on Kanu is recommended for detailed study. Maybe, we can decipher the difference between Discharged and Acquitted and what the use of either or both mean in the final order of a Judge.

“The DSS is an ardent respecter of the law. Anyone may argue this but it is true. It is in this regard that it has applied for either a stay or notice of appeal on some of the matters. One who does not obey the laws will not resort to legal procedures like the DSS has done,” Afunanya stated.