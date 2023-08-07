Female Soldier Guns Down Captain In Adamawa

A female soldier enforcing the curfew imposed by Adamawa government has killed a senior colleague at a checkpoint in Yola, the state capital.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri had imposed the curfew after hoodlums broke into government warehouse and looted several items, including palliatives meant to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy.

Sources said that the female soldier simply identified as Lance Corporal Nkiru shot a captain who tried to intervene in her altercation with civilians at Fire Service Round About in the state capital.

Security sources said that the female soldier had insisted that motorists retuning home during the curfew hours must turn back.

Some of them had identified themselves as workers on essential duty but she stood her ground.

“Some people stopped at the check point explained themselves as workers on essential duties but the female soldier insisted they must turn back. A captain came forward to intervene. Unfortunately she had already cocked her rifle, so she just fired and killed him accidentally,” a security officer said.

The victim was said to have been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, where he was confirmed dead while the suspect was instantly arrested and whisked away by soldiers.

It was learnt that the female soldier has been severally accused of harassing civilians, cocking her rifle at the slightest provocation.

During a visit to the headquarters of 23 Armoured Brigade Yola for confirmation, the Commander, Brigadier General Muhammad Gambo, sent a message that journalists must seek appointment in writing before he could speak to them

Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mallam Danlami Baban Takko, said the curfew was imposed to enable security agencies restore normalcy in the area as part of government’s effort to protect lives and property after fighting between soldiers and Boko Haram militants.Soldiers yesterday engaged the militants in fierce fighting…

One and two operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) wounded in an operation launched by security agents to recover illegal arms from suspected hoodlums in Okene, Kogi on Friday night.Security sources told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Saturday that security agents stormed…