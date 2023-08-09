Father Blames Hospital For Daughter's Elevator Death, As Doctor Is Buried In Lagos

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The father of the late Dr Vwaere Diaso, who died in an elevator accident at the Lagos General Hospital in Odan, has blamed his daughter’s death on negligence of the hospital management.

The remains of the young medical doctor were laid to rest  on Tuesday.

In an interview with our correspondent, the bereaved father, Mr Kenedy, accused the hospital of a deliberate attempt to kill his daughter.

The heartbroken father also cited inconsistencies in the report, claiming that his daughter died in the elevator while another report stated that she was pleading for help and to be saved at the same time.

He said, “They killed my daughter. I don’t want to believe that they were that negligent. It was a deliberate attempt to kill her. I cannot fathom how somebody that lost so much amount of blood and cannot administer blood to her. With the amount of blood that she lost, that was up to one bucket on the floor; and they will say that she did not need blood. We will see whether they will not be charged with murder.”

When asked if the family would take a legal action, the father said, “Time will tell.”

The Lagos State Government has suspended the Lagos State Infrastructure and Asset Management Agency’s boss, Adenike Adekanbi, for not properly overseeing the activities of the agency and managing the facility.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also ordered that the facility managers be sacked and the firm blacklisted immediately over the incident.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال