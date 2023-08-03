ECOWAS Defence Chiefs Vow To Restore Democracy In Niger





ECOWAS Defence Chiefs met in Abuja on Wednesday over the crisis in Niger Republic

Speaking during the extra-ordinary meeting, Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabim Musa, told his colleagues from 10 ECOWAS countries that working as a united front, the military must face the challenges of restoring democratic governance in Niger head-on.

He said the coup d’etat in the Republic of Niger was one event that called for collective attention and a united response from the military in the region.

Gen Musa said: “It is no longer news that the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS met at an Extraordinary Session in Abuja on July 30, 2023, in response to the latest political developments in the Republic of Niger.

“In this regard, we are tasked with a mission to restore democracy in the Republic of Niger and preserve germane humanitarian principles across the region.

“Our decisions will inevitably shape the lives of millions of people around the sub-continent. Our decisions will have far-reaching implications for ECOWAS region.

“Accordingly, this extraordinary meeting is a fall out of the final communique of that meeting. To this end, we are assembled here today (yesterday) not only as heads of our various armed forces, but also as members of an inter-related regional community.

“The events that transpired in one of our countries on July 26, 2023, has reverberated across our borders, affecting us all.

“The political instability in Niger is a source of grave concern for us all. It threatens our shared vision of a peaceful, secure, and prosperous West Africa, a vision that is impossible to achieve amid political upheavals and disruptions to constitutional order.

“We are not oblivious to the complex challenges that lay ahead. The task of restoring democratic governance in Niger is fraught with potential hurdles and complications.

“We must face the challenges of restoring democratic governance in Niger head-on, drawing on our shared experiences, wisdom, and collective resolve. Our decisions will have far-reaching implications for the ECOWAS region.

“ECOWAS’ strength lies in unity, shared values, and commitment to democracy, peace, and prosperity.



