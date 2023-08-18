Detained NURTW President Baruwa Released

The President of National Union Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Prof. Tajudeen Baruwa, has regained his freedom from police detention.

He cautioned members of the union against making inflammatory statements that could undermine its stability.

The advice came against the backdrop of the misunderstanding within the union, which led to the deployment of police to ‘safeguard’ its secretariat.

Baruwa, who spoke at a briefing in Abuja, yesterday, clarified the events that led to his detention, alongside former Lagos State chairman of the union, Tajudeen Agbede, on August 11, 2023.

According to him, the police action was taken in response to plans by certain groups within the union to stage a protest at the national secretariat located in Garki 2, Abuja.

“We are calling on our members across the states to be calm, peaceful and law-abiding in their daily activities,” said Baruwa.

He encouraged members to prioritise the interest of the union above personal matters, saying: “We want to assure you that the matter is being addressed and it will soon be resolved.”

The NURTW president also appealed to members to remain lawful and avoid any behaviour that could disrupt public peace.