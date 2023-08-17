Club Owners Task New Sports Minister On Football Development

The Football Club Owners Association of Nigeria, the umbrella body of Nigeria Professional Football League Administrators has congratulated Senator John Enoh, the new Minister of Sports Development in Nigeria on his appointment.

While wishing him the very best of luck in his assignment of superintending sports in Nigeria, the Club Owners charged him to pay serious attention to the game which is the number one sport in the country while promising to support him to succeed.

Speaking on behalf of the body, it’s Chairman, Chief Okey Kpalukwu admonished all stakeholders to join hands with Senator Enoh to take the sport to the next level in Nigeria.

“On behalf of Football Club Owners Association of Nigeria, I want to congratulate the new Sports Development Minister, distinguished Senator John Enoh and to assure him of our support in this huge assignment of taking the game to the next level. It’s a tough assignment no doubt but from what I’ve read and in my interaction with other members, it’s obvious that what he needs to succeed is our support and to have the right people around him”, stated the Rivers United of Port Harcourt General Manager.

Kpalukwu added that the Minister should pay serious attention to the leagues in Nigeria especially the NPFL that produces teams that represent the country on the continent. He also stated that that how good a country’s league is reflects on the national teams.

“There’s no denying the fact that the new Minister of Sports Development, Senator Enoh should be encouraged to pay serious attention to the NPFL because if it’s well run or managed, it will reflect positively on our country’s football both on the continent and on the national teams. From his cv and as a former legislator, I am confident that as a businessman, sports is safe in his hands”, posited Chief Kpalukwu who is a member of the NPFL board.

The new Sports Development Minister, Enoh was a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2015 representing Central Senatorial District of Cross River State in the 8th Assembly of the Senate.

He was a member of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) up until May 2017 when he decamped to the ruling All

progressive Congress (APC) and contested for governorship and lost to incumbent governor Ben Ayade.