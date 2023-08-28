CEOs Of ICT Firms To Make Projections At Nigeria ICT Impact CEO, Africa Digital Awards

Distinguished chief executive officers of information and communications technology (ICT) firms and others will make bold predictions at the forthcoming Nigeria ICT Impact CEO forum in Lagos, as this will help governments at all levels make informed decisions.

The event will welcome the best of Nigerians and tech-savvy CEOs as they look into the future of the ecosystem on November 18, 2023.

The editor-in-chief of ICT Watch magazine, Tayo Adewusi in a statement said the event will assess how technology influences business and “project into the future’, and it is a must-attend event for those interested in the deployment of ICT to improve efficiency and productivity.

He said the country faces challenges related to the environment, health, food insecurity, economic recovery, and human displacement and to take appropriate action, governments need to understand and monitor the existing situation and therefore need relevant and timely data.

He added that the statistical communities in public and private are expected to deliver data on emerging issues that require timely and flexible production of indicators often in collaboration with strategic partners from the public and private sectors and academia.

Themed National Challenges and the Imperative of Relevant and Timely Data, the event would accommodate players from private and public spaces including regulatory bodies.

Dr. Bosun Tijani, the newly mint Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economyis expected to be the special guest of the event while the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde will be the chairman.

Also expected are the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun (MFR), who will be the guest governor and the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta will deliver a keynote.

Adewusi said the Africa Digital Awards in its 11th year will be held simultaneously with the Nigeria ICT Impact CEO Forum and this is an established platform where distinguished individuals, government agencies and state governors who have “deployed the potent power of ICT to execute ideas are recognised and honoured”.

Eight lead papers willbe presented.The Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Data Protection Commission, Dr Vincent Olatunji will speak on National Challenges and the Imperative of Relevant and Timely Data, President of Medallion Data Centre, Engr. Ike Nnamaniwill speak on Measuring Rural Access while the MD/CEO of Nigcomsat, Engr. Mohammed Funtua would deliver a paper on ‘the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

The Managing Director of Galaxy Backbone, Prof. Muhammed Abubakar is expected to present a paper on ‘Providing concrete examples of the potential use of Big Data for monitoring the indicators associated with the sustainable development goals ((SDGs)’, while the CEO of VDT, Engr. Biodun Omoniyi would deliver a paper on ‘Big Data & the Internet: How ISPs are using analytics to help customers’.

The Managing Director of Inlaks, Mr. Kyari Bukar will present a paper on ‘the role of big data in financial technology.

Other speakers are the CEO of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola who will speak onMobile Phone Data. The Co-founder and Chief VisionaryOfficer of Digital Encode, Dr Adewale Obadare will address Big Data Analytics in Cybersecurity.

Expected at the event are the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NIPC); Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT); Galaxy Backbone Limited; National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA); National Broadcasting Commission (NBC); National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP); the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) and Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria (ATCON).











