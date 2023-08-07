Breaking : Senate Steps Down Confirmation Of Festus Keyamo As Minister For Refusing To Honor Senate Summons In The Past

 The Senate at plenary was thrown into a rowdy session today over the screening of Ministerial nominee Festus Keyamo 

Majority of the Senators asked that Keyamo should not be confirmed over his long outstanding disobedience to summons by the Senate and House of Representatives in the past 

The Senate has dissolved into a closed session to debate the issue which will determine if he is to be confirmed on or not 

Festus Keyamo who arrived the Chamber full of confidence was shocked by the hostile response of the Senators but remained calm throughout the procedure

The Senate will reconvene later today after the closed session to debate on the matter 

