Breaking: Niger State APC Chairman Resigns

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Niger State chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, has resigned his position without giving any reason.

He announced his resignation after a meeting of the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party at the APC Secretariat in Minna, in the presence of the Chief Political Adviser to the State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Nma Kolo.

Jikantoro said, “I on my own humbly and willingly wish to resign my position as the chairman of APC. No issues or crisis, I feel I can add value in other positions in the future.”

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال