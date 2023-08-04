Breaking: Niger State APC Chairman Resigns

The Niger State chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, has resigned his position without giving any reason.

He announced his resignation after a meeting of the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party at the APC Secretariat in Minna, in the presence of the Chief Political Adviser to the State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Nma Kolo.

Jikantoro said, “I on my own humbly and willingly wish to resign my position as the chairman of APC. No issues or crisis, I feel I can add value in other positions in the future.”