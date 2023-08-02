Breaking : Full List Of 19 New Ministerial Nominees

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, unveiled 19 more ministerial nominees submitted by President Bola Tinubu.





In the new list are former Governors Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) and Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi).

Others are Abdullahi Gwarzo, Bosun Tijani, Maryam Shetty, Isiak Salako, Tunji Alausa, Yusuf Sununu, Ibrahim Geidam, Lola John, Shuaibu Audu, Tahir Mamman, Aliyu Abdullahi, Alkali Saidu, Heineken Lokpobori, Maigari Ahmadu and Zaphaniah Jisalo.

Earlier, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, submitted the supplementary ministerial list to the Senate.

The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives submitted the second list with the second batch of ministerial nominees to the Senate President.

Gbajabiamila had last Thursday submitted the first list with 28 nominees to the red chamber and said more names would be forwarded to the upper chamber.

Already, the Senate has screened the 28 nominees in the first batch.

On Wednesday, the red chamber screened Dele Alake, Lateef Fagbemi and Muhammad Idris, Ali Pate and Doris Uzoka.

The Senate on Tuesday screened ex-governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); Wale Edun, Uche Nnaji, Stella Okotete, Adebayo Adelabu, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Hannatu Musawa, and Musa Dangiwa

The upper chamber on Monday screened former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; Abubakar Kyari from Borno State; Nkiruka Onyejeocha (Abia State); Bello Muhammad (Sokoto State); Sani Abubakar Danladi (Taraba State); and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa State).

Others are Joseph Utsev (Benue State), Olubunmi Tunji Ojo (Ondo State), Betta Edu (Cross River State), Uju Kennedy Ohaneye (Anambra State), Abubakar Momoh (Edo State), John Enoh (Cross River State), Iman Suleiman Ibrahim (Nasarawa State), and Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (Bauchi State).





