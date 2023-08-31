Breaking: FG To Close Old Lagos Intl Airport Terminal From October 1

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has directed all international airlines to vacate the old Terminal of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, from October 1, 2023.

This, he said, was to give room for total maintenance work at the airport.

The Minister asked the airlines to move to the newly completed terminal while work begins at the rehabilitation of the old Terminal

Meanwhile the minister has suspended airports’ concession and national carrier.

CKN News reports that both airports concession and national were major projects under the aviation roadmap implemented by the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

But speaking during a tour of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos, his first tour of the busiest airport in Nigeria since his appointment, Keyamo said the concession and national carrier would be on hold until further notice

The two projects became controversial following their approval a fee days before the expiration of the former government.

Barely a week to the end of the last administration, the Federal Government announced that it has successfully concessioned the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA), Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The then Special Assistant on Public Affairs to the Minister of Aviation, James Odaudu, stated that the concessioning was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

He disclosed that the Corporacion American Airport Consortium emerged as the preferred bidder, which comprises the Corporation American Airports, Mota Engil Africa, and Mota Engil Nigeria.

Furthermore, the Corporacion American Airport Consortium will make upfront payments of $7 million for NAIA and $1.5 million for MAKIA.

Also, Nigeria Air was equally mired in controversy following what was said to be a shadow launch on May 26, just 72 hours to the end of the administration.

The launch came as a shock to many observers and players in the sector as the airline christened Nigeria Air was yet to receive the Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) to commence commercial operation.

At the time of the controversial launch, the order of the Federal High Court in Lagos stopping the take-off of the national carrier following a suit filed by the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) was and is still subsisting.



