BBNaija : 'I’m Training My Sons To Have Sex With People’s Daughters ..Seyi Boasts

Big Brother All Stars housemate Seyi Awolowo has said he is giving birth to boys so they can have sex with people’s daughters.

After the party on Saturday night, the father of one made this known while having a conversation with fellow housemates, WhiteMoney and Soma.

Seyi, claimed he has opened a miscellaneous account for his son to enable him have sex with people’s daughters.

He said, “I’m giving birth to boys so they will run trains on people’s daughters.

“I have opened miscellaneous account for my son to use and have sex with people’s daughters.

“I’ll give him my car key and key to the guest house to knack peoples daughters."