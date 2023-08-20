BBNaija : 'I’m Training My Sons To Have Sex With People’s Daughters ..Seyi Boasts

byCKN NEWS -
0



Big Brother All Stars housemate Seyi Awolowo has said he is giving birth to boys so they can have sex with people’s daughters.

After the party on Saturday night, the father of one made this known while having a conversation with fellow housemates, WhiteMoney and Soma.

Seyi, claimed he has opened a miscellaneous account for his son to enable him have sex with people’s daughters.

He said, “I’m giving birth to boys so they will run trains on people’s daughters.

“I have opened miscellaneous account for my son to use and have sex with people’s daughters.

“I’ll give him my car key and key to the guest house to knack peoples  daughters."

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال